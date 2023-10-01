Murder arrest after woman dies in Manchester
A man has been held on suspicion of murder after a woman died in Manchester, police have said.
Officers said they received a report about "concerns for the welfare" of the 43-year-old victim at a property in Hyde Road, Gorton at about 11:20 BST on Saturday.
Despite treatment from the emergency services, she died at the scene.
A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of her murder and remains in police custody for questioning.
Greater Manchester Police said the case was also being referred to the force's professional standards branch for assessment "due to previous contact" with officers, according to standard procedure.
Det Supt Helen Critchley said: "We are currently piecing together the exact details of the incident and a scene remains in place as officers carry out their work.
"I understand that incidents of this nature can cause distress in the community, but I want to reassure local residents that we believe that this was an isolated incident."
She appealed for anyone with information to contact police.