Dealer who travelled to buy cocaine in lockdowns jailed
A man who travelled once a week to buy cocaine, with an estimated street value of £42,000, during the coronavirus lockdowns has been jailed.
A "high number" of designer clothes, shoes and a gold Rolex watch, worth £53,000, were also found in Callum Buckley's home in the Miles Platting area of Manchester, police said.
The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to supplying drugs and money laundering at Manchester Crown Court.
He was sentenced to 11 years in prison.
Buckley, of Weybridge Road, was convicted of storing 72g of cannabis, six packages of amphetamine and 18g of cocaine inside a container in Manchester.
He was identified as the owner of the EncroChat handle 'peptalk' by police working on Operation Venetic - the nationwide investigation into serious organised crime on the encrypted phones' network.
Greater Manchester Police said he played a "leading part in organised crime" that involved the supply of class A drugs to contacts in Luton and the Republic of Ireland.
Referring to himself as Cal, Buckley sent and received photos of blocks of cocaine, which he was buying each week for £42,000.
He also discussed selling heroin and cannabis at £11,000 and £5,000 respectively.
Buckley also told an associate about a shipment of drugs worth about £200,000 to Ireland, police said.
He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin and cannabis.
The 32-year-old also admitted money laundering and possession with intent to supply cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis.
Det Con Chris Anders said: "He sent messages that he was travelling once a week to buy blocks of cocaine worth £42,000, at a time when the country was in a national lockdown due to coronavirus and families couldn't see their loved ones."
He said the sentencing was "a clear reminder to criminals that they cannot hide behind these devices forever".
