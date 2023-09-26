Bolton's Rock Hall redevelopment gets £467k funding boost
- Published
A historic parkland hall has received a grant of almost £500,000 to give it the "lifeline it deserves".
Rock Hall in Moses Gate Country Park, Farnworth, Bolton, was built in 1807 and has not been used since it was closed in 2014.
The cash will go towards redeveloping the hall with a focus on the industrial heritage associated with the site.
It comes after Bolton Council and the Banana Enterprise Network charity made a bid for National Lottery funding.
The Rock Hall Revival project will focus on heritage themes of Rock Hall and Moses Gate including the industrial history and craft skills associated with the site, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The grant will contribute to the development stage of the restoration project including urgent repairs estimated to cost £725,000.
The redeveloped hall will include a cafe, community spaces and interpretive displays with improvements to the park and a new sensory space.
A public consultation will be held before any planning consent is granted.
Rock Hall was built by the Crompton family of paper makers.
Thomas Bonsor Crompton was a pioneer and developed a unique paper drying process, which he patented.
Jayne Allman, Banana Enterprise's chief executive, said it was a "major achievement" for the small charity.
"We are just ordinary people who decided to take on this extraordinary challenge," she said.
She thanked the National Lottery Heritage Fund for supporting the project "which gives Rock Hall the lifeline it deserves".
Labour councillor Nadeem Ayub, Bolton Council's cabinet member for culture, said Rock Hall was of "great importance to the local community" and "an important part of the town's heritage".
He said the funding was "great progress" in the development Rock Hall needs and bringing the "cultural asset back to life".