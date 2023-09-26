Illegal vapes worth over £95k seized in shop raids
Illegal vapes worth more than £95,000 have been seized in Greater Manchester.
Shops in Stockport and Burnage were found to be selling the disposable vapes which also had packaging and flavouring to "appeal to children", police said.
There are strict rules limiting nicotine strength and the amount of liquid in disposable e-cigarettes.
Sgt Stuart Farrell said increased use of "cheaper illicit and unregulated vape" was "extremely concerning".
Greater Manchester Police worked in partnership with Trading Standards to seize vapes worth £80,000 at three stores in Stockport and £16,500 worth of vapes from an outlet in Burnage.
"These results will have made a dent in the pockets of these traders," he said.
"Many of the disposable vapes seized had packaging and flavouring aimed specifically to appeal to children and young people.
"There has been a rapid rise of vaping among children and young people, including the use of cheaper illicit and unregulated vape which is extremely concerning.
"The health implications they have on young people can be significant, and the rise of single-use vapes is causing environmental issues across the country."
