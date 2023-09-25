Greater Manchester Bee Network a new dawn - mayor
A return of locally-regulated buses is a new dawn for English public transport, Greater Manchester's mayor Andy Burnham says.
The Bee Network is being phased in across the region and is the first outside London to have a regulated bus system since the 1980s.
Mr Burnham, who said fares were being cut by 20%, hopes the rest of the country will follow suit.
Operators will now be accountable if buses are late or do not turn up.
Up to 50 new yellow electric buses have started operating in Bolton, Wigan and parts of Salford and Bury, with the rest of the rollout across the region due to be completed by 2025.
Teething problems
One passenger was impressed with the new buses, telling BBC Radio Manchester at Bolton's interchange they looked "clean and nice".
There have been teething problems, though.
Another passenger said: "I have been waiting 45 minutes this morning for a bus. They are meant to be every 15 minutes."
Mr Burnham said the network has been developed four decades after the last time bus services were in public hands.
"In that time routes were cut, fares went up and passenger numbers halved," he said.
"[But this] will be a regulated system that will put the public interest first. If buses don't turn up on time or don't turn up at all there will be consequences for the operators.
"We are cutting the cost of fares across Greater Manchester by 20% offering new combined bus and tram tickets so moving very much towards the London model that works so well."
'Get people out of cars'
Mr Burnham said the network going into operation was "a hugely significant moment".
"It's about public transport having the public interest back at its heart," he continued.
"It's about getting people out of their cars using buses and trams."
A Department for Transport spokeswoman said: "We're supporting passengers and local economies by investing £3.5bn into England's buses, protecting routes and capping fares at £2.50 until the end of November 2024."