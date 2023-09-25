Man arrested in Congleton woman's roadside death probe
- Published
A woman, believed to have been struck by a vehicle after she was found unconscious at the side of the road, has died, police have said.
The 35-year-old was found on Padgbury Lane, Congleton, shortly after 02:00 BST on Sunday, Cheshire Police said.
The woman, from Congleton, was taken to Royal Stoke Hospital where she died. Her next of kin have been informed.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. Police have appealed for any witnesses.
Det Insp Nigel Parr said: "This is obviously an extremely serious incident.
"The investigation is in its early stages and we are following a number of lines of enquiry.
"While it took place in the early hours of the morning, I would ask anyone who was driving through the area at that time, or who lives nearby and may have seen or heard something, to get in touch."