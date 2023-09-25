Man arrested in Congleton woman's roadside death probe

Padgbury Lane, CongletonGoogle
The woman's next of kin have been informed of her death

A woman, believed to have been struck by a vehicle after she was found unconscious at the side of the road, has died, police have said.

The 35-year-old was found on Padgbury Lane, Congleton, shortly after 02:00 BST on Sunday, Cheshire Police said.

The woman, from Congleton, was taken to Royal Stoke Hospital where she died. Her next of kin have been informed.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. Police have appealed for any witnesses.

Det Insp Nigel Parr said: "This is obviously an extremely serious incident.

"The investigation is in its early stages and we are following a number of lines of enquiry.

"While it took place in the early hours of the morning, I would ask anyone who was driving through the area at that time, or who lives nearby and may have seen or heard something, to get in touch."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.