Man jailed over Carrington dog attack which injured girl, 6
- Published
A man has been jailed after his pack of dogs attacked a six-year-old girl leaving her seriously injured.
The court heard she had 22 lacerations and spent five days in hospital after the attack in Carrington, Greater Manchester in March.
Bernard Valentine, from Carrington, had previously admitted eight counts of owning a dog which caused injury while dangerously out of control.
The 36 year-old was sentenced to four years and one month.
The judge said the girl had "suffered truly horrendous injuries" and if her mother had not intervened she would have been killed.
'Covered in blood'
The court heard Valentine's dogs were also out of control in the previous December when a man and his dog were attacked as they walked on Ackers Lane in Carrington in Trafford.
The dog was treated for 11 injuries, including one to his neck which could have been fatal and the man went to hospital with leg injuries, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
On the afternoon of 26 March the six-year-old girl's mother heard dogs growling and her daughter screaming outside their home in Carrington.
When she ran outside, she saw the girl lying face down on the ground, with several dogs on top of her, the CPS said.
The child's mother then tried to pull the dogs off and picked up her daughter as they continued the attack.
She ran into a neighbour's house and when she turned back the dogs had run away.
Her parents drove the child, who was covered in blood and had torn clothes, to Wythenshawe Hospital, the CPS said.
She had sustained serious injuries to her face, scalp, hand, abdomen, arms, leg, back and shoulder and was transferred to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital for treatment, including plastic surgery.
When police attended the defendant's parents' home nearby, they found an enclosure where the dogs were kept, which was 15ft (4.5m) long and 6ft (1.8m) high.
It contained a number of items including a motorbike, machinery and gardening equipment and was full of dog excrement.
Valentine was not present in his campervan but later told officers over the phone that he would turn himself in.
When he failed to do so, he was arrested two days later on 28 March at a friend's house.
He entered guilty pleas during three hearings between March and July 2023 to eight charges of being the owner of a dog which caused injury while dangerously out of control.
At the sentencing, judge Mr Recorder Jason MacAdam said the facilities and care provided to the dogs around both incidents were "woefully inadequate".
He said the girl "suffered truly horrendous injuries"
"Without intervention from her mother, who was nine months pregnant, and others I have no doubt she would have been killed," he said.
"The impact on her family cannot be underestimated - it has been horrendous."