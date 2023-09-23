Wigan Casino: Daughter's joy at late father's photo in exhibition
- Published
A woman has spoken of the "incredibly emotional" moment she saw a photograph of her late father in an exhibition celebrating the legendary Wigan Casino.
Angela Pennington is the daughter of Harry Green, who was manager of the dance venue during its final years.
The exhibition, by NME photographer Francesco Mellina, marks 50 years since Wigan Casino nightclub hosted the first of its legendary all-nighters.
Wigan Casino, which closed in 1981, became synonymous with Northern Soul.
Ms Pennington described seeing her late father's image as "incredibly emotional."
"I am in shock. My daughter told me 'grandad is at the top of Wigan on a photograph'," she said.
"He's died but it takes me back to how I knew him."
She said her father, who started as head doorman, loved working at the dance hall where people flocked from all over the UK to dance all night.
Wigan Casino held its first Northern Soul all-nighter on 23 September 1973, originally starting at 02:00 before moving to a midnight opening.
For eight years, the club was the epicentre of an unlikely musical subculture.
"We never saw him from Thursday until Monday. He lived in his office," recalled Ms Pennington.
She added: "It only finished at 06:00 in the morning and then he would go to bed.
"I used to go to Wigan Casino and dad used to let me sit on the top balcony when I was 14.
"That's how I learned to love the music and that's how I learned to dance."
Mr Mellina had never heard of Wigan Casino or Northern Soul until the NME sent him to photograph the venue's final night.
"I arrived at 22:00 and I realised this was going to be a special night," he said.
"There were coachloads of people arriving and I realised that it was going to be important so instead of spending a couple of hours I ended up staying all night until 06:00."
The photographer said he was overwhelmed by what he witnessed.
'Electric atmosphere'
"The first thing that hit me in the room was the smell of talcum powder and I couldn't comprehend it," he said.
He then realised the powder was spread on the wooden floor so they "could slide better".
Mr Mellina added: "The atmosphere was electric I had never seen anything like it.
"It was a huge place - originally a ballroom with balconies. The scene itself was just fantastic.
"I'm not exaggerating there must have been at least 300 or 400 people all on the dance floor at any given time.
"It was an amazing experience."
Last Night at Wigan Casino: The Photographs of Francesco Mellina is on display in Wigan town centre until 21 October.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk