Rochdale Town Hall revamp: Intricate paving unveiled
Intricate new paving has been unveiled as part of the restoration of a town hall square.
The tiles form the centrepiece of the square in front of Rochdale Town Hall.
Designs, etched by local artist Vic Whitaker, feature symbols which tell the story of Rochdale including cotton plants, sheep and the Lancashire Rose.
Rochdale Council said it hoped to create a "world class" public and events space in the town.
The square is expected to open in phases from October and the town hall is expected to reopen in early 2024.
Ms Whitaker, known as Doodlher, said she carried out extensive research and worked with local community groups and volunteers to create the designs, which include the themes of industry and craftmanship and world connections.
The artist said she "jumped at the chance" to work on the project as the town hall had always been really important to her.
"It's beautiful, inside and out, and as an illustrator it's always fascinated me," she added.
Councillor Janet Emsley said: "This beautiful piece of artwork doesn't just look stunning, it tells the story of Rochdale's past and its future and I think it's spectacular.
"This project is about giving the town hall back to the people of Rochdale and helping them feel a connection to this incredible place."
New trees have also been installed in the square, alongside new benches featuring designs inspired by textile patterns from around the world.