Manchester man convicted of drugging and raping woman
- Published
A man has been convicted of sexual offences against three women, including drugging and raping one.
Steven Evans, of Openshaw in Manchester, was found guilty of 33 sexual offences including 15 rapes between February 2015 and October 2021.
He was also convicted of two counts of administering a noxious substance with intent and two counts of administering a stupefying drug with intent.
The 33-year-old will be sentenced on 30 November.
The Crown Prosecution Service said Evans had drugged one of the women before sexually abusing her on several occasions.
He denied the offences saying any contact between him and the three women was consensual.
Following a two-week trial, Evans was found guilty of all 37 offences at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court.
Senior prosecutor Wakkas Javed said: "Evans is a danger to women. He has shown no remorse and compounded the trauma of his victims by making them re-live their ordeal in giving evidence at court.
"I would like to thank the women for supporting the prosecution of this case and seeking justice."