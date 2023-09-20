Bury man charged with murder after death of woman
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found unconscious and died two days later.
Susanne Galvin, 55, was discovered at a house on Pear Avenue in Bury on Saturday night.
Stephen Ball, 31, from Bury, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Paying tribute, Ms Galvin's family said she was was "greatly loved by her parents and family" and would "be sadly missed".
A 41-year-old woman, who was previously arrested, has been released from custody on police bail while investigations continue, Greater Manchester Police said.
Det Ch Insp Mark Davis said more officers would be visible in the area "to provide support and reassurances to the local community who were understandably shocked and saddened by this incident".
"We are interested in speaking to anyone who may have relevant information or who may have seen anything," he said.
"Lines of inquiry have led us to believe that the person or people responsible were on foot on Saturday between the hours of 18:00 and 21:30 and may have been in the area of Pear Avenue, Cherry Avenue, Walnut Avenue, Thompson Drive, Topping Fold Road and Hewart Drive."