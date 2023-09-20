Salford Diocese sheds BP and Shell shares in climate concern
- Published
A Catholic diocese is shedding shares in energy giants BP and Shell after arguing they put profits before the planet.
The Diocese of Salford said the companies are "no longer ambitious enough in their decarbonisation pathways and transition plans".
It said: "We would be failing in our duty to our common home and brothers and sisters if we did not act."
Shell said it supported net zero policies in the energy sector by 2050.
BP has been contacted for a comment.
The move came as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was due to make a speech on the government's net zero approach as delays to key targets were expected.
The diocese said it would sever its direct investment with fossil fuel production by the end of the year.
It stated: "As a diocese our investments are guided by the principle of stewardship, putting our care for people and our common home at the centre of all that we do."
The diocese said it was a "responsible and active investor" using its influence to "challenge companies to set ambitious targets and make the lasting change we need".
It added: "In recent weeks it has become clear that both BP PLC and Shell PLC have altered their stance and are no longer ambitious enough in their decarbonisation pathways and transition plans.
"We must take a stand against companies that do not align with our principles and that put their profits ahead of the common good."
A Shell spokesman said: "The vast majority of our investors remain supportive of our strategy to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050.
"We are focused on performance and discipline to achieve the levels of returns our shareholders expect across all our business areas, and to ensure the company is valued fairly.
"We are delivering the energy the world needs today, and investing in low carbon energy solutions for the future."
