Stockport woman denies manslaughter after nursery baby death
A woman has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter after a baby died at a nursery.
Nine-month-old Genevieve died in hospital after an incident at a nursery in Stockport, Greater Manchester, in May 2022.
Kate Roughley, 36, of Heaton Norris, Stockport, also denied a charge of child cruelty.
She was bailed and scheduled to appear at Manchester Crown Court again in December.
A pre-trial review hearing was set for 21 December with a trial scheduled to start on 15 April.
Paying tribute at the time, Genevieve's family said she would never be forgotten and had "the most beautiful smile and enchanting emerald eyes".
They said their world had "turned very dark" and they were "devastated beyond words".
Education regulator Ofsted has since closed the nursery.
