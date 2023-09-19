M62 closed between Birchwood and Eccles after pedestrian killed
The M62 has been closed in both directions after a pedestrian was hit by a car and killed.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the man died after being struck by the vehicle at about 00:15 BST.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the incident. He remains in police custody.
The force said the motorway would be closed throughout the morning between Birchwood and Eccles.
National Highways said the motorway was closed between junctions 11 and 12, with delays of up to 45 minutes.
