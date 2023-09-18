Murder arrests after death of woman in Bury
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a 55-year-old woman.
The woman was found unconscious at an address on Pear Avenue in Bury, Greater Manchester at about 21:35 BST on Saturday.
She was taken to hospital, but died from her injuries on Monday.
Greater Manchester Police have now launched a murder inquiry and arrested a 31-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman.
Det Ch Insp Mark Davis said: "A murder investigation is now underway of the sad death of a lady in her home.
"We have arrested two people but I would like to appeal to anyone who has any information that may assist with our enquiries.
"In particular, any local residents who may have seen anything suspicious at this time or who may have any dashcam, CCTV or door bell footage from the time of the incident."
He added: "There are no wider concerns to the public and we believe this was a targeted attack."