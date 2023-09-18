Manchester stabbing: Boy, 14, charged with murder
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a boy who was stabbed to death.
Nathaniel Shani, 14, died in hospital after he was found with stab wounds on Friday in Tavistock Square, Harpurhey.
The suspect, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded into custody to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday.
Paying tribute, his family previously said Nathaniel was the "kindest soul" and "the most loving person".
"Nathaniel was a best friend to many, he never failed to make people laugh," his family said in a statement.
"Nathaniel was very kind, caring and always thinking of others."
Greater Manchester Police said a 13-year-old boy, who was also arrested on suspicion of murder, had been released on bail.
