Russell Watson to leave unreleased song in his will for cancer charity
- Published
Opera singer Russell Watson, who has survived two brain tumours, is to leave an unreleased song in his will to raise money for cancer research.
He has written the ballad for Worldwide Cancer Research to be released posthumously to help fund "pioneering work" into new cures.
The Salford-born singer, 56, said he wanted to help others "overcome a life-threatening diagnosis" just as he did.
Watson said: "My diagnosis changed everything - all I could think about was how my wife and daughters would survive without me.
"It was difficult to see beyond my illness at the time, but to be alive and healthy 15 years later is something I'm eternally grateful for.
"Often when we are writing wills we think about those closest to us.
"But a will, much like a piece of music, has the power to touch the lives of so many more."
He said he wanted others to "receive the kind of life-saving treatment that I did, to give that gift of time for which I'm so grateful every day".
Speaking about the never-been-heard song, Watson added: "Leaving this track in my will to support the pioneering work for new cancer cures is hopefully a powerful reminder of the legacy we can all leave behind."
Watson's song, billed as a "compilation of his most-loved songs", was created to remove the taboo around post-life planning and shine a light on how leaving a will "can touch the lives of others".
Worldwide Cancer Research Chief Executive, Helen Rippon, said: ""We're hugely inspired by Russell's story and are delighted to receive such an incredible gift from him to shine a light on our charity, and hopefully bring us closer to a day when no life is cut short by cancer."