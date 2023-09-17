Manchester: Workman dies as wall collapses at house
- Published
A workman died when a wall collapsed at a house in Manchester.
Police, fire and ambulance services all attended the "workplace accident" in Lloyd Street at about 14:50 BST on Saturday.
Attempts were made to save the man, who was in his 40s, but he died at the scene.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to "reports of concerns for welfare of a man" at an address.
"It was established that a man in his 40s was involved in a workplace accident and despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
"Enquiries are ongoing at this stage."
