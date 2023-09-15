Greater Manchester Metrolink tram cleaners vote for strike action
Dozens of cleaners who service Greater Manchester's Metrolink trams have voted to strike in a row over pay and conditions.
The GMB Union said the unanimous vote was to strike for four successive Fridays from 29 September.
It said the staff had suffered worse terms and conditions since the cleaning contract was outsourced to Bidvest Noonan.
The company has been contacted for a comment.
GMB Organiser Shaun Buckley said: "Manchester's tram workers have delivered a 100% yes vote to take industrial action to demand the return of their sickness benefit scheme and bank holiday pay rates.
"Since the contract was outsourced, GMB members have suffered worse terms and conditions and a merry-go-round of changing employers winning contracts to clean the trams.
"If Transport for Greater Manchester, the Manchester mayor's office and Bidvest Noonan want to stop travel chaos for the city, the must stop the erosion of terms and conditions for these already low paid workers."
Earlier in the year Unite members working Metrolink called off a strike over the Parklife festival weekend in June after eleventh-hour talks with Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.
A Transport for Greater Manchester spokesman said: "This pay dispute is between Bidvest Noonan and their employees.
"We can also confirm that we do not anticipate any industrial action to impact services."