Brianna Ghey: Stabbed teenager's mother targeted by online trolls
- Published
The mother of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey, who was fatally stabbed in a park, said her family had been targeted by online trolls following her death.
The transgender girl died after she was found with stab wounds in Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington in February.
Her mother Esther Ghey said she did not want to give trolls too much attention but it needed to be talked about.
She has launched a fundraising campaign in Brianna's memory to help schools teach mental wellbeing to pupils.
"When I first saw [the comments online], it really hurt and it really knocked me back," said Ms Ghey.
"I felt like I sort of needed to hide away but I meditated on it and found the strength to keep pushing forward."
She told BBC North West Tonight she had "experienced trolling that was aimed towards Brianna".
"I don't want to give them too much attention but it's something that needs to be spoken about," she said.
Ms Ghey has joined forces with her local newspaper, the Warrington Guardian, to launch the Peace in Mind campaign to create a lasting legacy for her daughter.
"Young people are struggling so much with mental health at the moment," she said.
"Brianna really struggled with her mental health.
"She was suffering from self-harm and eating disorders and I think that this is so widespread now something needs to change."
The campaign aims to provide training for teachers on mindfulness skills for pupils.
"It's a series of techniques that can help bring you back to the present moment, that you're not worrying about the past or the future," she said.
"It's got so many benefits to it. It can increase empathy towards oneself and others.
"It can increase mental resilience and self compassion."
If you have been affected by the issues in this piece, you can find support from BBC Action Line.
Ms Ghey described the past seven months since her daughter's death as "absolutely devastating".
"I don't think anybody can really be prepared for the loss of a child," she said.
Paying tribute, she said Brianna was "fun, outgoing and outspoken".
"Brianna did what Brianna wanted to do. She lit up the room," she added.
"Everybody knew who Brianna was."
A teenage boy and a teenage girl, who cannot be named due to their age, have been charged with her murder.
A trial has been set for 27 November and is expected to last three weeks.
