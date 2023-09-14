University of Bolton applies to become University of Greater Manchester
A university is proposing to drop its town's name in a bid to improve "graduate outcomes".
The University of Bolton has applied to change its name to the University of Greater Manchester.
Vice-chancellor George Holmes said the move would "more accurately reflect the geographical area" the university inhabits beyond Bolton.
The name change is said to be supported by the University's Board of Governors and its Students' Union.
The application, which will involve a full consultation, has been made to the Office for Students and the Department for Education.
If stakeholders approve, it is expected the university would use its new name from 1 August 2024.
The University of Bolton was initially founded in 1824 as the Bolton Mechanics Institute, before going through a number of changes and eventually being given taught degree awarding powers in 1990, and the title University of Bolton in 2005.
Mr Holmes said the name change would "help the economic development of the region".
He added: "We are proud to be based in Bolton and indeed our roots are firmly embedded in this town, having been here for almost 200 years when the Bolton Mechanics Institute was formed.
"Moreover, we are committed to being part of the fabric of the community which is something we continue to demonstrate day in day out.
"Our primary focus is our students - it is paramount that they get the best possible experience and outcomes. We and our students via the Students' Union, believe that graduate outcomes would be impacted positively by the name change."
Mr Holmes said the name change would also reflect the fact the University of Bolton now has a presence in Wigan, Trafford, Manchester city centre, Farnworth and Horwich.
"It is our firm view that a University of Greater Manchester can exist alongside the universities of Manchester and Salford without problematic impacts," he said.
It is expected the Office for Students will consult various stakeholders on the proposed new name via an open letter consultation process before deciding whether to grant consent.
