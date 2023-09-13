Three people arrested following death of man in Wigan
- Published
Three people have been arrested after the death of a 20-year-old man.
Police were called to a property on Ince Green Lane in Ince, Wigan, at about 18:30 BST on Monday.
Greater Manchester Police said it was treating his death as suspicious, adding the investigation was "still in its infancy".
Det Supt Simon Hurst said three males had been taken into custody and they had been helping the force with its inquiries.
"I want to appeal to anyone present during the late afternoon and evening around the Ince Green Lane and Ince area who may have witnessed the incident or saw something suspicious," he added.
The three suspects have since been released on bail.
