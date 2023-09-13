Greater Manchester detective Stephen Hardy jailed for raping child
- Published
A former detective who subjected a child to "sickening sexual abuse" from the age of 12, including raping them, has been jailed for 26 years.
Stephen Hardy, of Greater Manchester Police, was convicted of rape, sexual assault and causing a child to engage in sexual activity.
The 46-year-old had denied carrying out the 20 offences between December 2012 and June 2020.
He was convicted following a four-week trial at Liverpool Crown Court.
Judge Robert Trevor-Jones told Hardy he had treated his victim "like a puppet or sex object" and had held a spell over them.
He ruled Hardy, who worked in the Stockport area, was a dangerous offender and imposed an extended six year licence.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk