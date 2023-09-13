Nicola Hughes: Murdered PC's father welcomes Labour medal pledge
The dad of murdered PC Nicola Hughes has praised Labour's pledge to honour emergency workers killed on duty.
Bryn Hughes, whose daughter was killed with fellow PC Fiona Bone 11 years ago, welcomed the promise made by Yvette Cooper to senior police officers.
The shadow home secretary said those who give their lives trying to keep people safe should be honoured.
Mr Hughes has been campaigning for the Elizabeth Cross medal to be given posthumously to families.
The BBC has contacted the Home Office for a comment.
Greater Manchester Police Constables Nicola Hughes, 23, and Fiona Bone, 32, were killed in an ambush by on-the-run gunman Dale Cregan in September 2012.
Mr Hughes, of Huddersfield, who has been campaigning with the Police Federation and the Police Superintendents' Association, praised the Labour politician's personal support "for the award of a posthumous medal in recognition of the sacrifice of that our brave emergency services make."
Mr Hughes previously said that a medal would not bring people back, "but what it does say to the family is there is some recognition for the loss you've suffered".
"It says to those families, we are still thinking about you and we recognise the sacrifice that you made," he added.
Ms Cooper told the Police Superintendents' Association conference: "We believe that those who give their lives to keep British people safe on our streets at home should be recognised and honoured for the work that they have done."
Steve Hartshorn, national chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said he recognised the importance of her announcement.
"I ask again now for all MPs and all parties to bring about the much-needed change that my fallen colleagues rightfully deserve. It's long overdue," he added.
The Home Office earlier said it was carefully considering appropriate ways to ensure the sacrifice officers make was recognised.