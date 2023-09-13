Salford: Vaping and smoking ban outside schools and in parks
Health chiefs are set to introduce smoking and vaping bans outside city schools and in parks.
The ban comes amid concerns nicotine addiction rates in Salford are the highest in Greater Manchester.
Salford's health and wellbeing board said it would actively discourage the use of e-cigarettes by children, young people and non-smokers.
Officials in Westminster are currently looking at imposing wider restrictions on single-use vapes.
Single-use vapes are sold in bright colours, and come in sweet and fruity flavours like pink lemonade, gummy bear and watermelon.
The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health has previously called for a ban as it warned that "youth vaping is fast becoming an epidemic among children".
A report to Salford's health and wellbeing board, published this week, said: "E-cigarettes are regulated and are illegal to sell to those under 18 so we will ensure that this is enforced and monitored through regulatory services.
"We will also introduce smoke and vape-free zones where children and young people are present, for example in park play areas and at school gates."
It said smoking remained the "biggest cause of preventable disease and death", the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
"Smoking disproportionately affects disadvantaged communities," the report said.
"A reduction in smoking prevalence would have a positive impact on all health and wellbeing policies."
Smoking rates in Salford have fallen from 27% of the adult population in 2011 to below 20% in 2022.
"But this still equates to 40,000 smokers in Salford, which is the highest rate in Greater Manchester", the report said.
It went on: "The current evidence says that e-cigarettes are up to 95% safer than smoking, for a period of one to two years, there is no current evidence in relation to long-term use.
"The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidance recommends the use of nicotine-containing e-cigarettes as a safe and effective smoking cessation aid.
"It does not recommend that non-smokers or young people start using e-cigarettes."
The report said smokers in Salford would have access to behavioural support and quit aids to help them quit tobacco smoking completely.
It added: "E-cigarettes form part of our smoking cessation offer and can be supplied by our Specialist Stop Smoking Service, with e-liquids offered for free for up to 12 weeks.
"Everyone issued with an e-cigarette through this service will be supported to quit vaping within 12 months."
