Heywood man jailed for stepdad's manslaughter after one-punch attack
A man has been jailed for killing his stepfather with a one-punch attack four years ago.
Bradleigh Shepherd admitted manslaughter after hitting Stephen Rimmer in the jaw in Rochdale in 2019.
Then aged 21, he expressed surprise the attack had broken his step-dad's jaw, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
He was jailed for three years and two months at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court following an investigation with "complex medical evidence".
Shepherd, from John Street in Heywood, punched the jaw of Mr Rimmer in August 2019.
A week later the 42-year-old went to hospital for treatment after bleeding the night before.
He then suffered a heart attack while he was with medical professionals.
Mr Rimmer never regained full consciousness and died seven months later in March 2020.
Medical evidence showed the punch contributed to his death, police said.
Officers then launched a murder investigation and found "incriminating text messages", a GMP representative added.
They also discovered records of a conversation where Shepherd admitted surprise the punch would break Mr Rimmer's jaw and cause the injuries that followed.
After the sentencing, Det Ch Insp Nicola McCulloch said: "Unfortunately, we have seen over the years how one-punch assaults can have devastating consequences and again on this occasion, it goes to show how actions, whilst in rage, can have fatal repercussions."
She described the case as "very upsetting".
"The investigation contained complex medical evidence and took a number of years to complete, demonstrating how we will not give up and continue to investigate until we find the truth."
She also thanked Mr Rimmer's family for their patience, adding: "We hope that the conviction and sentence will give them some form of comfort and ease their pain slightly after losing a loved one in this devastating way."
In a tribute issued at the time of his death, his family said: "Stephen was loving and kind; he touched the hearts of many. He was a gentle giant who lived his life to the full."
