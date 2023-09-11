Bolton crash: Speeding driver fled to London after killing man
An uninsured speeding driver who killed a man in a Bolton crash and fled to London has been jailed.
Zoltan Lakatos was over the speed limit in a Mercedes when he hit a Volkswagen turning on Halliwell Road in January.
Adeel Akhtar, who was driving the Volkswagen, died from his injuries nearly a month later in hospital.
Lakatos, 26, who was caught by police in London shortly afterwards, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for 10 years and six months.
His two passengers also suffered serious injuries after he had been driving at nearly three times the 30mph limit in the area.
He was arrested on 24 February, four days after Mr Akhtar's death and a month after the crash on 28 January.
Mr Akhtar was a Muslim leader in Bolton who had set up charities and worked on community radio stations.
The 60-year-old's family said he was a "well-loved" father, who also led Hajj group pilgrimages to Mecca.
At Bolton Crown Court, Lakatos, of no fixed address, admitted that he failed to stop at the scene of the collision.
He also pleaded guilty to driving without third-party insurance and failing to report the collision.
The 26-year-old was disqualified from driving for seven years and five months.
PC John Loxham, from Greater Manchester Police, said Mr Akhtar's family had "gone through a great loss over these past few months and hopefully this sentence starts to bring some form of closure".
"Lakatos' actions on that evening were dangerous and reckless, he showed absolutely no regard for the law or other road users - travelling at speeds almost three times the 30mph limit in that area."
