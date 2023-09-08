Ian Curtis mural recreated at new site in Manchester after ad fail
- Published
A mural of music icon Ian Curtis has been recreated at a new permanent site after it was painted over with an Amazon Music advert a year ago.
Joy Division fans were outraged when the original in Manchester was replaced by a promo for rapper Aitch's album.
Councillors granted listed building consent for the new work on the side of a pub near Piccadilly Railway Station.
Artist Akse P19 is putting the finishing touches to it in time for World Suicide Prevention Day on Sunday.
The singer who fronted the critically-acclaimed Salford band took his own life in 1980 shortly before they were due to go on tour in the US.
'Poetic'
Work started on the new mural once consent was granted on Monday to reinstate it on the side of the Grade II listed Star & Garter, part of the Mayfield development on Fairfield St.
The artwork has been commissioned by Headstock - the Manchester music and mental wellbeing festival - and Aitch's management company.
Headstock Founder, Atheer Al-Salim said: "It was important that we took the time to find the right location to ensure a long-term home for the artwork."
He said it was "poetic" that the mural had ended up on "one of Manchester's best-loved indie music venues" and would be one of the first things people see when the train pulls into Manchester Piccadilly.
City residents and music fans were infuriated that the original mural was painted over, with Curtis's former bandmate Peter Hook and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham condemning its removal.
Manchester MC Aitch said he was left "fuming" at the mix-up, which made him feel like "the most hated person in Manchester", and he promised to have the mural "fixed pronto".
Aitch said: "I'm so happy that Akse's Ian Curtis mural has finally been reinstated in Manchester.
"The original mural was a cultural landmark for everyone, not just Mancunians."
The original mural was put up for World Mental Health Day in 2020, in order to raise awareness of mental health text support service, Shout.