Oldham First Manchester bus strikes called off after pay deal agreed
- Published
Bus strikes have been called off after a new pay deal was reached, bosses have said.
Drivers at First Manchester's depot in Oldham were due to take industrial action from 4 to 8 September.
The strikes were suspended for Unite union members to vote on the "improved" pay deal, which First Manchester said would see an overall pay increase of 18.5%.
The firm said it was delighted to have reached agreement with the union.
Unite has been contacted by the BBC for comment.
The union has said the hourly rate for a First Bus driver had been £13.50 an hour.
First Manchester said this would rise to £15.50 immediately then go up to £16 in January with a £1,100 lump sum.
Operations Director Rob Hughes said the acceptance of its "generous offer makes our drivers some of the best-paid in Greater Manchester together with additional employment benefits".
"This ends any further damaging strike action and the severe disruption this has caused to the daily lives of our customers who rely on the bus to get to work, education and for appointments."
He said: "The whole team can now focus on continuing to deliver an excellent service throughout the communities we serve."
The proposal comes after drivers at Stagecoach in Greater Manchester also voted to accept a deal, ending their long-running dispute over pay.
