Murder arrest after woman's death in Bolton
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in a house.
Emergency services were initially called over concern for the welfare of a woman at about 11:20 BST on Sunday at a property on Bushell Street in Bolton, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
However, the force said the 37-year-old woman had died.
A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.
GMP appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.
Det Insp Janet Malone said: "We are continuing to investigate all of the details of this incident and have moved quickly to look at all details and evidence available to us."
She said officers were "still working to fully establish the circumstances of what tragically led to the death of this woman".