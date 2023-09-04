Schoolgirl hatches chicks from supermarket eggs
A schoolgirl has hatched two chicks from a box of quail eggs she bought from her local supermarket.
Zara, 13, incubated the Sainsbury's eggs in her pet tortoise's tank for three weeks, turning them four times a day.
They eventually hatched with Pebbles born on Friday and Speckles the next day.
Her mother Claire Sutcliffe said: "We didn't believe it would happen. It's amazing."
Zara, of Altrincham in Greater Manchester, said: "I did a lot of research straight away when I got the eggs."
The teenager had been begging her parents for more pets to go with the family's dog, three cats, two red-footed tortoises and a mantis.
She spotted the box of £4 Clarence Court "Free to Fly" quail eggs - that she had read could be hatched - during a supermarket shop.
She then diligently checked on them with a torch as well as carefully turning them as they gained weight.
Mrs Sutcliffe, 48, who works as a pet carer, said: "It's all down to Zara. She's such an animal lover.
"She had been talking about it for months and we didn't believe it would happen. For two of the eggs to hatch is quite something."
However, the egg-hatching joy has been tempered with some sadness, as Speckles has since fallen ill.
"Zara is very upset and has been up caring for Speckles," Mrs Sutcliffe said.
"She only got four hours sleep last night and has had to go to school this morning.
"The poor chick is not very well at all. I'm going to take Speckles to the vets but we're not too hopeful."
Smaller than chicken eggs, quail eggs are considered a delicacy in many parts of the world.
They are about the size of a very large olive with brown speckled shells.