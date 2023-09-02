British Cycling velodrome reopens after £27m refurbishment
The National Cycling Centre, where a string of Olympic champions trained, has reopened after a £27m refurbishment.
Launched in 1994, the Manchester velodrome shut in 2021 for repairs.
The city council hopes the renovated hub will help the area become the first European capital of cycling in 2024.
Councillor John Hacking said: "We have invested significantly in cycling and active travel, but we want to move on to a different level."
He said most of the venue's funding - provided by Sport England, and local and central government - had been invested in heating and mechanical operations.
As the headquarters of British Cycling, the velodrome was the training base for champions including Sir Chris Hoy and Dame Laura Kenny, and contributed to Great Britain's success in the Olympics and Tour de France in recent decades.
The venue also provides sessions in BMX and hosts international races.
"It is not only about medals and starting pistols. It's actually about allowing people to aspire to being healthier, to moving more," Mr Hacking said.
British Cycling chief Jon Dutton said the organisation had been "proud to call Manchester our home for almost three decades".
He joined the organisation in April, after it faced a series of controversies, including its transgender participation policy and a sponsorship deal with oil firm Shell.
A European sporting delegation attended the velodrome's relaunch, after Manchester submitted a bid to become the continent's inaugural capital of cycling next year.
They will also see the annual Tour of Britain in the city on Sunday.
Officials hope the bid will lead to more cycling funds, as they plan for bicycles to become the default choice for short journeys by 2038 - as part of a net-zero target for carbon emissions.
