Oldham bus strikes called off to allow First drivers to vote on pay
A bus strike has been called off to allow union members to vote on a new pay deal.
Oldham drivers at First Manchester were due to take industrial action from 4 to 8 September.
However, the union Unite has suspended the move to allow members to be balloted on an "improved" pay offer.
First Manchester welcomed the decision and said it was "determined to end this dispute."
Operations director Rob Hughes said the firm was "delighted to have agreed a settlement and that Unite has postponed its industrial action immediately".
He added that the union had confirmed it would "recommend our latest pay offer to its members in a ballot next week".
First Manchester offered a pay rise of just over 15% in August, a figure which they said would "immediately address" the concerns of workers.
Unite said the current hourly rate for a First Bus driver was £13.50.
A union representative added that "fresh strike action" would be scheduled "if the workers reject the new deals".
The proposal comes days after drivers at Stagecoach in Greater Manchester voted to accept a deal, ending their long-running dispute over pay.
