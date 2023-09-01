Manchester city centre plan for 4,800 new homes approved
- Published
More than 4,800 new homes are set to be built on the edge of Manchester city centre after getting the green light.
Plans for 3,250 properties at Red Bank and 1,551 apartments and townhouses at Dantzic Street have been granted planning permission in principle.
Both developments are part of the £4bn Victoria North scheme which will see 15,000 homes built near the city centre over the next 15 years.
More than £50m of government grants has also been secured for the scheme.
Red Bank is one of seven neighbourhoods set to be regenerated as part of Victoria North on a 30-acre, largely brownfield site.
It will also include a health centre, primary school, residential amenities, community spaces, along with new public realm.
A fifth of these new homes would be affordable.
Dantzic Street will include seven residential buildings ranging from six to 37-storeys in height and retail space earmarked for local independent businesses.
Work is set to start later this year, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Manchester City Council's planning committee also approved applications to expand a sixth form in Hulme and build 50 affordable apartments for over-55s at a former leisure centre in Chorlton.
Labour Councillor Gavin White, who is executive member for housing and development, said: "It's great to see the momentum continue for this part of the Victoria North programme."
He said the area would "meet its full potential" after it had "lain dormant for many years".
The project is a joint venture between the council and the Far East Consortium developers.
