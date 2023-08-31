Oldham crash: Hit-and-run driver jailed for killing pedestrian
- Published
An uninsured driver who struck a pedestrian while he was walking his dog and then drove off has been jailed.
Dylan Loasby, who was 18 at the time and did not have a driving licence, hit Marius Tartar, 35, with a car he had borrowed, in Oldham in 2021.
Mr Tartar was taken to hospital but died two weeks later.
Loasby was sentenced to two years and three months after being convicted of causing death by careless driving at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.
He was also found guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
Loasby was allowed to use the vehicle on 31 October 2021 by its registered keeper Karl Jones, then 18, who knew he had no insurance, no licence and was driving it on false number plates, Greater Manchester Police said.
He then asked Loasby to get rid of the number plates after the crash.
Jones, from Kirby Avenue in Oldham, was jailed for nine months after being found guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
Det Con Jack Gregory said: "Loasby should not have been behind the wheel of that car, and his decisions that night resulted in the death of a man who was simply out to walk his dog.
"This was entirely avoidable and I hope that Loasby takes his time behind bars to think about his actions."
