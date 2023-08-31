Stagecoach bus strikes called off after drivers accept pay offer
Bus drivers in Greater Manchester have voted to accept a new pay offer.
Drivers at Stagecoach were due to walk out on 4 to 8 September in the latest of a series of strikes.
The union Unite said it had secured its Stagecoach members a "significant pay rise", which would see pay increases of about 16% for both new and established drivers.
However, it said drivers at First Manchester would still strike in September over a separate pay dispute.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the union had "fought tirelessly for a better pay deal".
"Our relentless focus on the jobs, pay and conditions for the bus drivers at Stagecoach, allied with their grit and determination, has led to this important win," she said.
Unite North-West regional officer Colin Hayden added that the "pressure" was now on First Manchester "to head back to the negotiating table with an improved offer".
"Our members there will be looking at the victory secured here and demanding the same," he said.
The BBC has approached Stagecoach and First Manchester for comment.