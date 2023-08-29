Greater Manchester Police praise city's 'positive' Pride weekend
- Published
One of Manchester's busiest weekends of the year including the city's Pride celebrations went off peacefully, police have said.
Nearly 140,000 people attended Manchester Pride, Noel Gallagher's homecoming concert and Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest.
Police reported no arrests at the football or Gallagher gig and only a handful during the four days of Pride.
Senior officers praised the "celebratory" atmosphere in the city.
Greater Manchester Police estimated about 36,000 people attended packed the streets for the Pride festivities.
A spokesman said 19 arrests were made for a range of offences including the possession of cannabis, being drunk and disorderly and assaulting an emergency worker.
Moe than 25,000 people attended the Noel Gallagher gig in Wythenshawe Park while United had an attendance of 73,595 for the team's 3-2 Premier League victory over Forest, which also saw a peaceful protest against the club's owners.
Ch Supt Phil Davies, commanding officer for the policing of Pride, said: "It has been a weekend of positive partnership working, right through planning and the day of the event.
"The planning paid off with minimal issues and crimes."
He added: "There was a positive, friendly, celebratory atmosphere. The village was busy and the majority of those attending the parade were good natured.
"This festival is important to Greater Manchester and I am grateful to attendees for engaging positively with our officers."
