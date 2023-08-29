The Trinnacle: Hikers warned over dangerous selfies at beauty spot
Hikers have been warned not to take dangerous selfies on a precarious rock formation popular on Instagram and other social media websites.
Mountain rescue staff said they had seen a surge in callouts with people posing for photos on a pillar known as the Trinnacle near Saddleworth.
Imran Choudhury was seriously hurt in 2021 after falling 200ft from the rocky Oldham landmark.
The fresh warning was put out after a group got lost in the area on Sunday.
Oldham Mountain Rescue said staff were contacted by police shortly after 18:00 BST to help find the walkers in the Dove Stone Reservoir area.
They were found at Middle Edge Moss, in between Birchen Clough and Holme Clough, and some people were flown to safety on via helicopter.
The team said more than 25% of callouts in the area are now people following the so-called Trinnacle Trail.
And they said it was "almost a pre-requisite" of visiting the Trinnacle that the hiker gets a photo of themselves on top of the pillar.
The team urged people to "use caution" as it can be slippery when wet and extremely exposed when windy.
Mr Choudhury said it was a miracle he survived his fall in 2021 after he asked two walkers to take his photograph before suddenly blacking out and plunging down the ravine.
He was rescued then spent three weeks in an induced coma after breaking his skull, shoulder, spine and leg in six places.
The rescue team also issued a stark warning about the walking routes offered on apps and social media covering the area.
They said although the Trinnacle Trail may be advertised as one of the best walks in the UK, it was not for the faint-hearted.
Birchen Clough past Greenfield Waterfall is a scramble up rocky steps and as well as challenging terrain, the weather in the hills can change in an instant, they said.