Manchester Pride: Warning after fake ecstasy found
People attending Manchester Pride have been warned about a substance being wrongly sold as ecstasy.
The city's council said testing found the drug "contained a substance which has not been observed" in the region.
They said many samples of BMDP, known as cathinone benzylone, were found. A council spokesman described it as "concerning".
"If anyone should feel unwell when out celebrating we'd urge them to seek medical attention urgently," he added.
Thousands of people are attending the annual event in Manchester city centre, which started on Friday and runs until Monday.
This year's event marks 10 years since it became legal for same-sex couples to marry in England and Wales.
