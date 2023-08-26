Manchester police offer £50,000 reward to find missing mum
A £50,000 reward is being offered for details leading to the discovery of the body of a mother who disappeared four years ago.
Hadir Al-Enezi and her daughter, from Kuwait, were granted refugee status after arriving in the UK in 2018.
They lived with relatives in Manchester but the mother's disappearance led police to start an inquiry in 2019.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it was "working with the hypothesis she was murdered in a targeted attack".
Det Ch Insp Liz Hopkinson said officers had "not been able to find any proof" that Ms Al-Enezi was still alive.
"We sadly continue this investigation on the hypothesis that she is not and has come to serious harm."
She said officers had "worked tirelessly as a team to find her", adding that "investigations like this don't just close and we are determined to find Hadir's body and investigate any crimes committed thoroughly".
"We need to find answers for Hadir's little girl... so that we can give her young daughter the answers she deserves."
GMP appealed for information, saying it would "be dealt with in the strictest of confidence and you can also do this anonymously".
Ms Al-Enezi was a member of the Bidoon Arab minority, whose claimed nationality is not accepted by the Kuwaiti state.
She arrived with her daughter in the UK on 7 November 2018 and later lived in the Rusholme area of Manchester.