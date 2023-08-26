Four men charged over Manchester city centre stabbings
- Published
Four men have been charged with attempted murder after two men were stabbed in Manchester city centre.
One of the victims remains in a critical condition while the other was seriously injured in the attack in Dale Street at about 18:30 BST on 16 August.
Four men, aged between 20 and 36, have been charged with attempted murder and section 18 assault.
They are due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.
