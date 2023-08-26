Four men charged over Manchester city centre stabbings

A policeman at a crime scene with police tape
Two men were seriously injured in the stabbings on 16 August

Four men have been charged with attempted murder after two men were stabbed in Manchester city centre.

One of the victims remains in a critical condition while the other was seriously injured in the attack in Dale Street at about 18:30 BST on 16 August.

Four men, aged between 20 and 36, have been charged with attempted murder and section 18 assault.

They are due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.