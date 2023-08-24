Two arrests after Bolton brawl between rival football fans
A fight involving 50 rival football fans left one person in hospital and saw police make two arrests.
The violence on Market Street in Westhoughton followed Bolton Wanderers' match with Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon, police said.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and have been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Greater Manchester Police said such "violence and disorder will not be tolerated".
Supt Danny O'Neil said: "We are determined to locate those involved so they can be dealt with appropriately.
"Officers' body worn footage is being reviewed but we are also appealing for members of the public to come forward with any information, photos or footage of the incident.
"If the violence is linked to the Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic game, we will be seeking banning orders on those identified, as well as prosecuting them.
"We would urge anyone who can help us identify those responsible to get in touch with us."
