Liam Smith: Murder-accused removed from court after interrupting judge
A man accused of murdering a father-of-two who was shot and attacked with acid has been removed from court after interrupting the judge.
The jury in the trial of Michael Hillier and Rachel Fulstow retired to consider their verdicts earlier.
Michael Hiller, 39, admits killing Liam Smith, 38, outside his Wigan home on 24 November, but denies murder at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.
Rachel Fulstow, 37, is accused of being involved in a plan to harm Mr Smith.
The court heard Mr Smith went on a date with Ms Fulstow, 37, in 2019.
She later claimed they had "non-consensual sex" at a hotel.
Mr Hillier told the court they plotted together to attack Mr Smith after Ms Fulstow, who he was in a relationship with, told him she had been raped.
Summing up the case, Judge Maurice Greene reminded the jury of Ms Fulstow's evidence about sex with Mr Smith, which she said she did not consider to be rape.
Speaking from the dock, Mr Hillier said: "It's not sex, it's rape.
"What sort of message does that send out? Sex is consensual, rape isn't."
He was removed from the dock by security officers.
Before the jury was sent out to consider its verdict, Louise Blackwell, defending Hillier, said Mr Hillier apologised.
Judge Greene replied: "Emotions run high, as I've already mentioned."
Earlier, he told the five men and five women on the jury they did "not really need to decide" what happened when Mr Smith met Ms Fulstow.
He said: "As to what really happened on that night we will probably never know and it probably doesn't matter."
The jury has heard Mr Smith was lured out of his home on Kilburn Drive, Shevington, by Mr Hillier, who shot him in the face before pouring acid over him.
Ms Fulstow, of Andrew Drive, York has told the court she did not know her boyfriend was going to shoot Mr Smith.
She denies murder and a charge of perverting the course of justice.
