Masked gang stabs three people in their Salford home
A man has been left with "life-changing" injuries after three people were stabbed by a masked gang.
Two men and a woman were stabbed when three men in masks and balaclavas raided their home in Salford, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
They were taken to hospital by air ambulance after the attack on Velour Close on Friday.
The seriously injured man needed surgery while the other two were discharged from hospital, GMP added.
Police were called at about 14:30 BST when a man and a woman were heard shouting for help.
Det Ch Insp Yanica Weir said: "This appears to be an isolated, targeted and unprovoked attack, in which three men in masks and balaclavas were seen leaving the address on Velour Close following the attack."
GMP appealed for witnesses and said officers were trawling CCTV and asking residents what they saw.