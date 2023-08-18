Woman charged over Cheadle Hulme nursery death of baby girl
- Published
A woman has been charged with manslaughter after the death of a baby following an incident at a nursery.
The eight-month-old girl suffered a "medical episode" at Tiny Toes nursery in Cheadle Hulme on 9 May 2022.
Greater Manchester Police said the baby was taken to hospital where she later died.
Kate Roughley, 36, of Heaton Norris, has been bailed to appear at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on 19 September.
Two other people, who were arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, were bailed in May 2022 pending further investigations.
The nursery was temporarily closed after the baby's death and its registration suspended by the education regulator Ofsted.
The provider has now closed the nursery.
