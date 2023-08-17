Manchester stabbing victim 'fighting for life'
- Published
One of two men who were stabbed in a city centre attack is fighting for his life, police have said.
The victims, aged 20 and 30, were wounded in a "targeted" attack on Dale Street in Manchester at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday.
A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault remains in custody. Another man, 30, and 17-year-old boy who were also arrested have been released without charge.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
The second man injured in the incident is in a serious but stable condition, police said.
A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said officers were "collecting evidence to piece together a full and comprehensive timeline of events".
Det Supt Lewis Hughes said: "One of the men continues to fight for his life in hospital. We owe it to both men who have suffered injuries and their families to find out exactly what happened to them and bring those responsible to justice.
"We are treating this as an isolated incident, however, you will see an increased uniformed presence in the city centre to aid the investigation and to provide reassurance to members of the public.
"I want to appeal to anyone who has any footage from the area... including CCTV, mobile or dashcam, to please share it with the investigation team and I urge you to do what you can to assist us."