Salford man jailed for raping girl, 12, he groomed online
A man has been jailed for raping a 12-year-old girl he groomed online.
Shamus Harte, 27, of Lower Broughton, Salford, had earlier pleaded guilty to offences including possession of a knife, abduction, making indecent photographs of a child and rape of a child under 13 years of age.
At Manchester Crown Court he was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Harte was also sentenced for theft and handling stolen goods in a separate case, Greater Manchester Police said.
The court heard how, over a period of time, after engaging with the youngster via social media platforms, Harte obtained indecent images of her.
He would also then regularly meet her in Broughton Park, where Harte would capture some of their encounters on his mobile phone.
Harte was arrested in March 2022 on suspicion of meeting a child under 16 following sexual grooming and subsequently arrested in October 2022 for child abduction and possession of a bladed article.
After reviewing his mobile devices, which contained child sexual abuse images and videos, Harte was charged with further offences of rape of a child under 13 years old and remanded in custody.
Det Sgt Hannah Rudd and Sgt Camron Pierre said: "First of all, we would like to thank the victim and survivor in this case, and her family, who have shown dignity, bravery and strength in seeing this through to conviction and sentencing.
"We know that no amount of time is going to erase what Harte subjected her to, but we hope that today's result goes some way in allowing them to process what has happened and to begin to heal."
