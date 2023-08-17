DIY store worker aged 90 intends to carry on after 20 years
- Published
A 90-year-old man who still welcomes people to a B&Q store and has raised £175,000 for charity has been honoured by his town's mayor.
Alan Wrigley, from Oldham, said he was "keen to carry on" after doing a bungee jump and swimming with sharks.
He has worked at the branch for 20 years, during which time he has fundraised following the death of his eldest son.
Deputy store manager Drew Hunter-Fox said he was a "fantastic ambassador".
"He's known as a bit of a local celebrity in Oldham with his daredevil antics, and is adored by colleagues and customers alike," he said.
Mr Wrigley believes he has assisted "thousands" of customers.
'I love it working here'
"There's over 100 bays here but I know where everything is in the store. I love it working here and meeting everybody."
Mr Wrigley was presented with an award for his charity work by Oldham mayor Zahid Chauhan at a surprise birthday celebration held by his store colleagues.
Mr Chauhan told him: "This is a perfect example where you've proven your worth, you've proven that you can be valuable, proven that age doesn't stop you from doing things."
The fundraising by Mr Wrigley, who is also nominated in BBC Radio Manchester's Make A Difference Awards, has helped fund wheelchairs for four boys and a girl's Disneyland trip.
Concerning his regular job, he said: "I like to come in - I have something to get up to and come.
"I'm the only one left that greets and meets people… because I think I do a good job."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk