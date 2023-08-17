Pregnant crash victim's family welcomes sentence review
The family of a pregnant woman killed by a speeding driver have welcomed a decision to have his sentence reviewed by the Court of Appeal.
Frankie Jules-Hough died when Adil Iqbal hit her car after filming himself driving at 123 miles per hour.
Iqbal was jailed for 12 years after admitting causing her death on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester on 13 May.
Ms Jules-Hough's partner, Calvin Buckley, hoped it was "the first step towards some form of justice".
Mr Buckley said: "I am happy that the appeal has been accepted.
"This is good news and hopefully the first step towards some form of justice for Frankie and Neeve."
Ms Jules-Hough, 38, had pulled her Skoda Fabia onto the hard shoulder with a puncture.
Iqbal, 22, undertook a motorbike in his BMW before swerving, over-compensating and hitting a barrier.
He spun before ploughing into Ms Jules-Hough's car at an estimated 92mph.
She had been 17 weeks pregnant with her first daughter, who had already been given the name Neeve.
Ms Jules-Hough suffered brain injuries and died along with her unborn child two days later in hospital.
Her nine-year-old son and four-year-old nephew, who were in the car along with her other son, were left in a coma with serious brain injuries.
The long-term outcomes of their injuries remains uncertain, a court heard.
Before the crash, Iqbal had been driving his father's BMW with one hand and holding his phone with the other as he filmed himself - possibly to upload to social media - tailgating and undertaking other vehicles.
Iqbal from Accrington in Lancashire, admitted causing the death of Ms Jules-Hough by dangerous driving and causing serious injury to her son and nephew.
His 12-year jail sentence was described as "insulting" by Mr Buckley who had rushed to the crash scene as emergency services pulled her out of the car.
He previously said: "If people aren't getting tough sentences for this, they are going to keep doing it".
In 2022, judges were given the power to hand down greater sentences to those convicted of death by dangerous driving.
Previously, the maximum tariff was 14 years but it was increased to life imprisonment.
The Attorney General has decided that Iqbal's sentence should be reviewed by the Court of Appeal.
